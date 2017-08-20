Ladakh renews UT status demand ahead of Ram Nath Kovind's maiden visit

Dr Dawa said there will be no way of interacting with the President when he will be in Ladakh for the army function.

Fresh demands for union territory status for Ladakh has come days ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's maiden visit to the Ladakh division. President Kovind will be there to present the presidential colours to Ladakh Scouts of the Indian Army on Monday.

"We have raised demands for UT status with the Centre several times. Even our MP has raised this issue in Parliament. There has been no headway so far," Dr Sonam Dawa Lonpo, Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, told DNA.

Dr Dawa said there will be no way of interacting with the President when he will be in Ladakh for the army function. "We will only be receiving him. There is no chance of formal interaction. If we get a chance, we will definitely make some demands.Our first demand will be the UT status for Ladakh. Security at the border is the other issue we will raise," he said.

Six people died in communal clashes in Leh, which erupted during the agitation for UT status in the eighties. Later, the Buddhists settled for the LAHDC, which was created to overlook the developmental activities in the region. Last year, PDP sacked Leh's district president Tashi Gayalson after he signed the memorandum demanding the UT status for Ladakh.

"J&K is a state consisting of three divisions including Ladakh. We are not in favour of the division," said Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, chief spokesman, National Conference.

Demands opposed

Main opposition National Conference opposes the demand for UT status saying J&K is one unit and they will not allow its division on regional or religious lines.