'Kulbhushan Jadhav is bigger terrorist than Ajmal Kasab', says Pervez Musharraf

Musharraf has claimed that Jadhav was involved in espionage and sabotage activities and is a bigger criminal than terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

Two days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on charges of 'spying', the country's former president Pervez Musharraf has called the Indian national 'a bigger terrorist than Ajmal Kasab'.

Musharraf, who was also a former Pakistan Army General, said that while Kasab, who carried out the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was 'just a pawn', Jadhav was 'fuelling terrorism' and 'may have killed several people', reported Times of India quoting Musharraf​.

The former military ruler who is also facing treason charges in Pakistan for abrogating the constitution in November 2007, told ARY news that no one had the right to dictate Pakistan about the country's security.

After India moved the UN's highest judicial body against the death sentence, the ICJ had instructed Pakistan to take all 'necessary measures at its disposal' to ensure that Jadhav was not executed pending a final decision by it.

The ICJ has asserted its jurisdiction over the case of the 46-year-old former Indian Navy officer while noting that the circumstances of his arrest remain disputed.

However, Pakistan has said that it would present solid evidence against Jadhav.

On the other hand, Islamabad has alleged that India has no substance in the case. "We are confident that India would not be able to hide the subversive activities it is trying to carry out through its agents like Commander Jadhav," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement.

Pakistan also said that the Jadhav still has ample time to petition for clemency. "To recall, we had in our presentation on 15 May, proposed to the court that a final hearing be held on the merits and maintainability of the case as early as possible. We are determined to pursue this case to its logical end," the statement said.

Pakistan has also reportedly filed a plea in the Hague to rehear the case within six weeks.