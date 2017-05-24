Kulbhushan Jadhav is alive, says Pak envoy Abdul Basit amid health concerns

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit also claimed that Pakistan was not embarrassed after ICJ's ruling on Kulbhushan Jadhav

Amid speculations over Kulbhushan Jadhav's health, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit said that the Indian national sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court for allegedly 'spying', is alive.

Basit's remark came after reports said that Pakistan has approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to hold an early hearing in the case of former Indian Navy officer.

"I can assure you that Jadhav is alive and legal process is underway in Pakistan,” Basit told CNN-News18.com.

Pakistan's envoy also claimed that Jadhav has 'not been discriminated' against. "There is no ruling by the ICJ on consular access… let’s see how things unfold."

Basit also claimed that Pakistan was not embarrassed on ICJ's ruling on staying Jadhav's hanging, as the final ruling is still expected. "Pakistan is on solid ground,” he claimed.

Jadhav's case is the latest flashpoint in the tensions between Pakistan and India. The two countries last faced off at the ICJ 18 years ago when Islamabad sought its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft.

The ICJ has asked Pakistan not to execute Jadhav pending final proceedings after India approached it demanding immediate suspension of the death sentence given to Jadhav.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Indian Army attack on Pakistani posts in Naushera sector, Basit said there was nothing to brag about. We have not received any such report from Pakistani side. This is nothing to brag about. It reinforces Pakistan’s contention that we need to resolve the issue peacefully.”

The Indian Army on Tuesday said it had inflicted 'some damage' to Pakistani positions across the Line of Control, days after two of its troopers were beheaded.

It also released a video of the military action which showed some structures in a forested area crumbling in a heap under the impact of repeated shelling.

Basit also said that Kashmir is the root cause of all the problems and Pakistan is ready to talk with India.