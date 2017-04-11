Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: India terms proceedings 'farcical', Amnesty blasts verdict

Reacting strongly, India today said it will regard as "premeditated murder" if Pakistan carries out the death sentence, awarded to its national Kulbhushan Jadhav "without observing basic norms of law and justice".

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar summoned Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit and gave a strongly-worded demarche, which said the proceedings that have led to the sentence against Jadhav were "farcical" as there were no "credible evidence" against him. Reacting to a press release by Pakistan military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Jadhav, India said he was kidnapped last year from Iran and his subsequent presence in Pakistan has never been explained credibly.

India, through its High Commission in Islamabad, has repeatedly sought consular access to him, as provided for by international law and 13 such requests were formally made between 25 March, 2016 and 31 March, 2017, the demarche said. "This was not permitted by the Pakistani authorities," it said. The proceedings that have led to the sentence against Jadhav are "farcical in the absence of any credible evidence" against him, it said, adding it is significant that Indian High Commission was not even informed that Jadhav was being brought to trial.

"Senior Pakistani figures have themselves cast doubt about the adequacy of evidence. The claim in the ISPR release that Jadhav was provided with a defending officer during the so-called trial is clearly absurd in the circumstances."If this sentence against an Indian citizen, awarded without observing basic norms of law and justice, is carried out, the government and people of India will regard it as a case of premeditated murder," the foreign secretary said in the demarche. Interestingly, Pakistani Prime Minister's advisor on foreign affairs, Sartaj Aziz had reportedly told the Pakistan senate on December 7 that the "dossier" on Jadhav were "mere statements" and that it did not have any "conclusive evidence".

He even had said that the material was "insufficient", adding "now it is up to the concerned authorities how long they take to give us more matter on the agent." Jadhav was "arrested" on March 3 last year by Pakistani security forces in the restive Balochistan province after he reportedly entered from Iran. Pakistan has alleged that Jadhav was "a serving officer" in the Indian Navy and deputed to the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

The Pakistan Army had released a "confessional video" of Jadhav after his arrest.

India has acknowledged that Jadhav served with the navy but denied he has any connection with the government. India had issued note verbale to Pakistan Foreign Ministry on March 25, March 30, May 6, June 10, July 11 and December 19 last year, seeking consular access to Jadhav. In 2017, note verbale was issued on January 19, February 2, March 3, March 21 and March 31. Two separate note verbales were sent to Political Wing and Consular Wing of Pakistan Foreign Ministry on February 2 seeking access to Jadhav. A demarche was issued to Pakistan Foreign Ministry by the MEA on February 3, sources said.

Awarding of death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan shows how the country's military court system rides "roughshod" over international standards, Amnesty International today said. In a strongly worded statement, the rights body said military courts are an inherently "abusive system" that are best left to deal with issues of military discipline, not any other crime. "The death sentence given to Kulbushan Jadhav shows yet again how Pakistan's military court system rides roughshod over international standards. Stripping defendants of their rights and operating in notorious secrecy, military courts do not dispense justice...," said Biraj Patnaik, South Asia Director of Amnesty International.

Amnesty opposes the death penalty at all times and in all circumstances, regardless of who is accused, the crime, guilt or innocence, or the method of execution, he added. The statement came in reaction to the Pakistan army chief approving execution of Jadhav for his "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities" in that country.