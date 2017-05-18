Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Rajnath Singh says govt will 'go to any extent' to save Jadhav

The Home Minister also tweeted that the stay order had brought a "deep sense of relief and satisfaction"

Home Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the stay on the execution of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, on death row in Pakistan, saying the order gave people of India "a deep sense of satisfaction".

He said the Narendra Modi-led government will go "to any extent" to save Jadhav.

Earlier, the International Court of Justice stayed the execution of Jadhav, sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan for alleged espionage and subservice activities.

The home minister said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has done a commendable job in getting a favourable judgement at the ICJ.

"The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to any extent to save Kulbhushan Jadhav," he said.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju termed the ICJ's order is a "big victory" for India.

In a big relief for India, the ICJ in the Hague in Holland today asked Pakistan to take all "necessary measures at its disposal" to ensure that Jadhav was not executed pending a final decision by it.

India had moved the UN's highest judicial body against the death sentence, after Pakistan ignored its repeated requests for consular access to the 46-year-old former navyman.

According to Pakistan, Jadhav was seized by its security forces in the restive Balochistan province on March three last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. India has disputed the claim and said Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests