Kulbhushan Jadhav case: After Pakistan blinks, Nirmala Sitharaman says, 'his meeting with wife will be morale booster'

A day after Pakistan allowed former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife in jail across border, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India is continuously trying for his release and that in case this meeting happens, it would help Jadhav to stay strong.

Sitharaman, who is in Gujarat for BJP's election campaign, said that 'we are trying our best for his release.'

When asked about the Pakistan's offer, the Defence Minister said that while we are trying for his release, in case the meeting happen, it will be a morale booster for Jadhav.

The 46-year-old was arrested in March last year on charges on espionage. The Pakistan authorities alleged that Jadhav was working with RA&W and was involved in terrorist activities in strife-torn Balochistan region.

After nearly four months of trail termed as 'farcical' trial, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court. But, India moved to International Court of Justice and in major victory, the ICJ stayed Jadhav's death sentence in May this year.