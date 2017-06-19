Kovind is from RSS ranks, oppn must put up candidate, says CPI

The Opposition parties must put up their candidate against Ram Nath Kovind, named by BJP as the NDA's candidate for the post of president, as he is from the ranks of RSS, CPI said today.

The BJP today named Dalit leader and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA's candidate for the post of president.

"He is also from RSS ranks. He was president of Dalit BJP Morcha...Sangh Pariwar organisation. Definitely, we will put up a candidate. Anybody from RSS...we will fight," CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)