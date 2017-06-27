Kovind a 'nice person', so Nitish supporting him: JD(U) leader

Bihar minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Jai Kumar Singh today defended his party's decision to support BJP-led NDA's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind and rejected RJD's criticism of the JD(U)'s stand.

Singh said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has always supported "good people" and the JD(U)'s move to back Kovind reflects that stand.

Nitish is also JD(U) national president.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been critical of the JD(U) for supporting Kovind, a former Bihar governor, in the July 17 polls for the top constitutional post.

The RJD has thrown its weight behind former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, the joint candidate of the Congress-led opposition parties who hails from Bihar.

The JD(U) leader made light of the RJD's criticism of his party over the presidential polls.

"There is nothing to criticise in this (the JD-U's decision to back the NDA nominee). I know Kovindji personally and he is a very nice person," Singh told

