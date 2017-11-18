Kopardi rape and murder case: All three accused found guilty by Ahmednagar Dist Sessions Court

The Ahmednagar district sessions court in Maharashtra on Saturday held all three accused guilty in Kopardi rape and murder case which generated much heat across the state.

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 21.

The three accused are - Jitendra Babulal Shinde, Santosh Gorakh Bhawal and Nitin Gopinath Bhailum.

The 15-year-old victim was raped on July 13 at Kopardi village in Ahmednagar district, allegedly by the trio, who also inflicted injuries all over her body and broke her limbs before throttling her.

On October 7, Ahmednagar police filed the charge sheet running into over 350 pages before a sessions court in the district in which the trio were charged under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Kopardi incident proved to be the trigger for the silent marches (mook morchas) taken out by the Marathas across the state as the victim belonged to the community. Through their campaign, they have also raised long-pending demands like quota in education and jobs.