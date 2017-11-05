Kolkata police nab man who deleted FB profile after cyber stalking woman; urge people to share their harassment stories

The #ShareWithoutFear campaign has been set up by the cops

A large universe in itself, one can assume that they can get away with anything on the internet. However, the Kolkata police decided to make an example of an online stalker by showing the individual that a trace - even if you take all steps possible - always remains while you are surfing the net.

The police issued a statement on Twitter on how a woman was being harassed on Facebook by someone she knew. The police asked her to send them screenshots of the messages and file a complaint.

However, the accused - identified as Swarnangshu Mukhopadhyay - deleted his account immediately as he realised the woman had filed a complaint. The police pursued the case, and with a help of technology managed to nab the accused a few days later. He was booked under 67A of the IT act and various sections of the IPC.

"Sexual harassment of any sorts is a violation of human privacy and we urge people to file a complaint #ShareWithoutFear," the police concluded.

Their act has promoted a lot of praise on social media.