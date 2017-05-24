Kolkata journos march to Lalbazar, meet police Commissioner

Over 1,000 mediapersons from electronic, print and digital media on Tuesday took to the streets in protest of the brutal lathi-charge on them by police that took place on Monday. The clash happened during 'March to Nabanna' organised by the Left Front.

Reporters and camera persons gathered in central Kolkata on Tuesday and walked about three kilometres to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar.

Some of the victims with bandages and plasters also walked in the march. "No one formally organised this protest rally. People shared their opinions on social media and it was decided that we will put up a rally today. The turnout shows that all is not lost," Madhu Singh, reporter with a leading Hindi daily, said.

The protest went viral on social media as reporters went live on Facebook and TV channels.

"It is time we tell the police that they might have turned slaves to the ruling regime, but we are not going to cow down," said Partha Paul a senior photographer.

A team of six journalists met Rajiv Kumar, the Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

Kumar assured that the matter will be investigated and in the future, all journalists covering such rallies will be given body protector an hour ahead of the event so that policemen recognise them.