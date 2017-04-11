Koldam water scheme to provide 55 MLD water to Shimla: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh today said the water crisis here will be soon resolved as the World Bank has sanctioned Rs 643 crore for the Kol Dam lift water supply scheme.

The residents of Shimla have to make sincere efforts to use water judiciously and not waste it. Efficient use of water will help in managing the increased demand in times to come, he said at a gathering at Tutikandi here.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of the community centre.

The water supply scheme will cater to the growing needs of towns and suburbs for the next three decades, he said, adding on completion, Shimla and its suburbs would get around 55 million litres of water per day.

Using water wisely by all will help achieve an environmentally sensitive place for people to live in, Singh said.

He stressed that norms must be followed for construction of buildings and the tendency to circumvent the rules and regulation should be shunned.

"Construction should have been done in a proper, planned and phased manner in Shimla after the creation of the state.

Now there was no use crying over the spilt milk and future constructions should be according to norms. It should be properly planned and departments concerned should ensure that the norms are not flouted," the Chief Minister said.

He said states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka were facing severe water crisis, therefore proper management of water resources was necessary to meet growing requirements.

"Water is a treasure and we need to treasure it," he said.

