Kisan Ki Loot: PM Modi has failed farmers, they face Rs 2 lakh crore loss, says Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj Abhiyan founder Yogendra Yadav launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the mega farmers' rally on November 20, which will be held in Delhi.

Talking about the 'Kisan Ki Loot' campaign, Yadav said that PM Modi had broken his promise and that's why farmers were facing massive loss of Rs 2.03 lakh crore.

The members of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee while addressing the media in the national capital on Tuesday, also talked about how they reached out to over 50 lakh farmers and travelled over 10,000 km across many villages.

Yadav also said that it's time that media takes up to issues of farmers. He also appreciated the fact that 'Kisan Ki Loot' remained one of the top trends on Twitter throughout the day.

He said that it would help to shed light on the plight of the farmers who are forced into destitution because of bad policy decisions.

In states such as Haryana,Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha, farmers are facing abject poverty.

According to the AIKSCC reports, the actual prices that farmers are getting are much lower than the prices available on APMC website.

The farmers should get at least 50 per cent over and above the total cost of production as promised by the Centre before 2014 General Elections.

They also said that the key focus is to provide affordable input cost and that supplements with fair livelihood wages for the farmers and their families according to the MGNREGA Act.

“Among the 14 crops of Kharif 2017-18, the MSPs for 7 crops have been fixed at less than the cost of production. In the other 7 crops, the margin above the cost of production is merely 2 per cent to 19 per cent. Considering the cost of production+50 per cent as the fair remunerative price promised by the government, the loss faced by farmers is more than Rs 2.03 lakh crore,” the AIKSCC stated.

On November 20, lakhs of farmers are scheduled to converge for the mega rally. The agenda of the rally is to put forward the draft of the bill encompassing the demands that shall be debated and passed by the 'Kisan Sansad.'