Kid dies due to lack of oxygen

Days after more than 71 kids died due to shortage of oxygen supply at Gorakhpur Medical College, a family in Delhi has alleged that they lost their new born baby girl as the hospital failed to provide the required oxygen supply.

According to the family, the baby was delivered on Monday at Rao Tula Ram hospital. During the night, the baby suddenly turned blue.

The body of the infant has been sent for the post-mortem. The hospital authorities have refuted the allegations. However, no case was lodged.