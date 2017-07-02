Khattar directs officials to ensure smooth traffic

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the traffic police to make proper arrangements in view of the various ongoing development works in the city, so that a minimum inconvenience was caused to the commuters.

The chief minister today said the commuters might have to face inconvenience due to the various development works being carried out in Gurugram and added that he had directed the traffic police to make proper arrangements for the smooth movement of traffic.

Khattar, who was interacting with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting, said the works were going on at the IFFCO Chowk and at Rajiv Chowk for an underpass and a flyover.

He claimed that once these projects were completed, there would be no traffic issues.

Earlier, presiding over the meeting of the District Grievances Redressal Committee here, the chief minister said the honorarium of the 'Nambardars' (revenue officials) in the state would now be transferred directly to their bank accounts on the lines of old-age and other pensions.

At the meeting, Municipal Commissioner V Umashankar told Khattar that licenses had been issued to the meat shops and if anyone was found selling meat in the open, action would be taken against them and licenses would not be issued to the offenders.

Regarding the demand to free the city of unauthorised parking areas, the chief minister directed the Commissioner of Police to take action against the owners who parked their vehicles at these places, said an official release.

At the meeting, a complaint was raised regarding an illegal parking space at the green belt in Sector 18, Old Delhi Road. Khattar was informed that the HSIIDC had provided the parking space to the locals.

The chief minister directed the officers concerned to bring the map and detailed information of the site at the next meeting and to put a check on commercial activities there.

Khattar said the next meeting of the District Grievances Redressal Committee would be held before August 15.

