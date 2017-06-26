Khattar condemns Junaid's killing, says hunt on for other

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today condemned the brutal killing of a Muslim youth onboard a Mathura-bound train and said that efforts were on to nab the other accused in the case.

Khattar, who had invited criticism from various quarters for not condemning the shocking incident or expressing condolence, said, "I condemn the incident and appeal to people to maintain peace".

"Efforts are on to nab the other accused in the case," he told reporters here on the sidelines of a meeting.

The victim's family was yesterday given a cheque of Rs 5 lakh by the District Red Cross while Wakf Board chairman announced another Rs 5 lakh and a job to one of Jallaludin's sons.

Junaid was stabbed to death while his brothers, Hashim and Sakir--were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them onboard the Delhi-Mathura passenger train between Ballabgarh and Mathura stations on Thursday night.

