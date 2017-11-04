Kerala road rage: CPM leader drags out pregnant woman, hits her in stomach

In a shocking incident, a local CPM leader has been arrested in Kerala for attacking a pregnant woman during an alleged case of road rage on Saturday.

According to media reports, Antonio Williams, a local CPM leader from Kollam was travelling along with his friends when the victim's car hit his vehicle. Soon a scuffle broke out and Williams allegedly dragged out the victim from teh car and hit her in stomach.

The leader was druck at the time of the incident that took place on Thursday. An HT report said that locals came out in support of the victim and helped police in arrested the accused.

Police later registered a case under sections 332 (voluntarily hurting a public servant and disrupting his work), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 354 (assault or a criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.