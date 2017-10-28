Kerala 'love jihad' case: After Hadiya's 'I will be killed soon' video, women panel seeks report

In a new twist in the Kerala 'love jihad' case, a video has surfaced in media where Hadiya, the girl whose conversion to Islam sparked the controversy, is seen pleading for her freedom.

In a 17-second video released by activist Rahul Easwar to media, Hadiya, known as Akhila before her conversion, is seen talking about alleged torture. She said that she would be killed soon and that her father is very angry and he keeps on hitting and pushing her.

The brief video was taken on August 17 at the house of Hadiya's parents at Vaikom in Kottayam district.

Taking cognizance of the video, the Kerala Women's Commission has sought report about the well-being of the 24-year-old.

In her letter to district police chief, Women's Panel chief MC Josephine said the officer heading the probe should at least be a Deputy Superintendent.

The video of Hadiya's alleged torture comes after some reports that the parents were sedating the woman.

On October 3, during a hearing, the Supreme Court had questioned about role of a father in his adult daughter's life. The top court, in fact, had questioned how the Kerala High Court annulled the marriage of Hadiya and Shafeen Jahan under Article 226.

Shafeen Jahan married Akhila Ashokan in December last year after she converted to Islam and rechristened herself as Hadiya.

Her father moved the Kerala High Court and claimed his daughter was indoctrinated and forcibly converted. He, in fact, said that his daughter would be be sent to Afghanistan or Syria.

The High Court annulled the marriage. But Jahan approached the Supreme Court against the annulment.

Earlier in August, the NIA began investigation into the case following the top court's orders.

In compliance with the orders of the apex court, the case was re-registered by the NIA and an investigation was taken up.

The Kerala Government has said that if the apex court wants an NIA probe, it has no objections. However, later ina u-turn, the state government said that the policer probe is sufficient and that there's no requirement of an NIA probe.