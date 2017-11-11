Kerala: Lady files petition to nullify marriage after 'forced conversion', says husband planned to sell her to ISIS

A 25-year old woman has filed a petition in the Kerala High Court looking to nullify her marriage. In her petition she has claimed that her husband forcefully converted her to Islam, and the man even trying to sell her as sex slaves to ISIS terrorists.

In her plea, the woman stated that she met Muhammed Riyaz in Bengaluru and the two got into a relationship. Riyaz later forcefully got her to change religion by blackmailing with a private video. According to the complaint, the lady believes Riyaz is a member of Popular Front of India (PFI). The lady claims he understood Riyaz's intention only once they shifted to Saudi Arabia. Somehow the lady managed to escape after contacting her parents. The petition was filed in the high court on Friday and the case will be considered on November 13. The girl is a native of Kerala, but was born and was brought up in Gujarat.

According to NDTV report, the lady was forced to see Zakir Naik's video and attend Islamic classes by Riyaz. In 1st week of October, Riyaz was planning to travel to Syria. But the lady somehow escaped and reached Ahmedabad on 5th October.

This case comes at a time, when Kerala has been abuzz with allegations of forced marriages, also known as cases of love jihad. The most famous of those cases, that of Hadiya is currently in Supreme Court. PFI is also under NIA scanner for involvement of its members in terror activities.

With agency inputs