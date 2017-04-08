Kerala government has taken right steps in Jishnu case: Karat

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat today alleged that a group of people and politicians were trying to "attack" the party-led government over the death of Jishnu, an engineering student who reportedly committed suicide.

"A group of people and politicians are trying to attack the CPI(M) on the issue of Jishnu Pranoy's case.. It will not work," he told reporters here.

He also said the steps taken by the Pinarayi Vijayan government in the case was satisfactory.

"Government has taken the right steps in the case...

Action has been taken against the police officials who erred in handling the case... Search has been intensified to arrest the accused who have gone into hiding," Karat said.

He also accused a section of the media of trying to mislead people in the case "by projecting false news." When his attention was drawn to polit bureau member M A Baby's statement that police dragged away Jishnu's mother, Karat said it should be seen as a general opinion.

On the CPI stand on the issue, Karat said,"CPI, a constituent of ruling coalition should not be seen as a constituent of the opposition front."

Denying his party's role in the transfer of higher police officials in the state, Karat said, "The news of our party's interference in the transfer of top police officials in the state is false."

"Our party has no role in the transfers," he added.

Jishnu, a first year student of the Nehru College of Engineering in Thrissur, was found hanging in the college hostel in January following alleged harassments by college authorities.

