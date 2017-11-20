Kerala: Four RSS workers attacked in Kannur, admitted to hospital

Four Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers were attacked in Kerala's Kannur district.

The development comes a day after the attack on Thiruvananthapuram mayor VK Prashant.

On Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had alleged that the attack on Prashant was 'well-planned' and led by RSS activists.

"The attack was deliberate and without any provocation," he said in a Facebook post after visiting the mayor at the medical college hospital here.

In October, a RSS activist was injured, while bombs were hurled at a BJP party office.

The BJP had on October 3 launched its Jana Raksha Yatra from Kannur to highlight 'Lefts atrocities' in the state.