Kerala: BJP, CPI-M leaders hold peace talks in violence-hit Kannur

Zonal level bilateral talks to ensure peace were held today between leaders of both CPI-M and BJP in Kannur that has witnessed clashes between cadres of both parties in the last few months.

CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and BJP state president Kummanom Rajasekharan led the peace talks, representing their parties.

RSS state secretary P Gopalankutty and CPI-M Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan were among those who participated at the meet held against the backdrop of recent clashes culminating in the killing of an RSS functionary at Thiruvanathpuram on July 29.

The meeting arrived at a consensus that there should not be any further political clashes and exhorted cadres to abstain from violence.

Rajasekharan said his party wanted that not a single drop of blood should be spilled further.

"BJP will extend full support for peace process," he added.

Balakrishnan said CPI-M also wanted to ensure political peace in the state.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley is scheduled to visit the house of the RSS functionary Rajesh hacked to death by a gang near here last week.

A BJP statement had said on Thursday that the Finance minister is visiting the state in the wake of increasing attacks on BJP-RSS workers allegedly by the activists of ruling CPI(M).

Jaitley's visit also coincides with the all party meeting convened by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to work out ways to ensure a peaceful political situation.

A series of clashes between CPI(M) and BJP-RSS activists had rocked Thiruvanathapuram last week, which culminated in the killing of Rajesh on July 29.

The BJP has alleged that CPI-M workers were behind the killing of Rajesh, a charge denied by CPI-M.

Meanwhile, CPI-M Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan said it was unfortunate that Jaitley was "becoming a part of the RSS-BJP agenda to portray the district as an area of unrest."

In a letter to Jaitley, Nagappan said both BJP leadership and the Union government were "adopting double standards," but did not elaborate.

He also denied that CPI-M had any role in the killing of Rajesh and said it was an outcome of enmity between two groups.

He said all those connected with the killing had been arrested and "none of them have any links with CPI-M." Nagappan also extended full co-operation and support to the all party meeting and peace efforts of the chief minister and said party was committed to "save the state from political tension."