Keep consumers interest foremost during consultation on GST:

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today advised the state unit of the Congress to keep the interests of consumers and the state foremost during their meeting with the government tomorrow regarding implementation of GST in the state.

The governor said this to a four-member Congress delegation which met him at the Raj Bhavan here and apprised him about their views regarding implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the state, an official spokesman said.

Jammu and Kashmir would take a final call on the implementation of the GST regime tomorrow at a crucial meeting of the all-party consultative group where the government would make another attempt to evolve a broader consensus over the issue.

The all-party consultative group, headed by PDP MP and former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Beg, was constituted by the government after an all-party meet failed to evolve a consensus over the issue.

The delegation, which comprised MLC Ghulam Nabi Monga and MLAs Haji Rashid, Muhammad Amin Bhat and Usman Majid, also apprised the governor about the status of ongoing consultations between the government and their party on GST.

They also informed him about the prevailing law and order scenario in the Valley and the measures that needs to be initiated to bring peace and normalcy in the state, the spokesman said.

The Governor urged them to continue their sustained efforts for bringing peace and development in the state, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir is the only state which has not taken a call yet on the implementation of the new tax regime which will come into force in rest of the country from July 1.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)