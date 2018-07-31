Kathua Rape Case: J&K Police's Crime Branch files supplementary charge sheet

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police has filed a supplementary charge-sheet in the Kathua rape and murder case before the court of the session judge Pathankot on Monday. According to the charge sheet, the eight-year-old nomad girl was "continuously administered overdose of the sedatives to render her incapacitated to resist rape and murder",

"The expert opinion coupled with other evidence, that has come on record prima-facie, establishes that the victim child was continuously administered overdose of Clonazepam rendering her incapacitated to resist rape and her murder. The expert could not furnish any conclusive report in respect of 'mannar', but has expressed that it smells and looks like some opiate and accordingly the opinion in respect of said sedative was sought from Pharmacopoeial Laboratory For Indian Medicine, Ghaziabad (UP)," reads the supplementary charge sheet.

Investigating agency said two tablets recovered on the disclosure of Juvenile in conflict with law from near Devsthan in Rasana were sent to forensic lab for analysis

"The chemical analysis report obtained reveals presence of Clonazepam salt in the said tablets," it stated.

"It has the following effects: Drowsiness, Confusion, Impaired, coordination, Slow reflexes, Slowed or stopped breathing, Coma (loss of consciousness) and Death," the charge-sheet read.

Body of eight-year-old girl was found at Rasana village of Kathua district on January 17, a week after she went missing near her home. From being drugged to being gang raped in a revered religious places, the bone chilling crime had all the wicked traits of lust, hatred and revenge.

Crime Branch had filed a charge sheet against eight people including Sanjhi Ram, a retired revenue official and the alleged mastermind of the crime, his son Vishal Jangotra and his nephew who is a juvenile. Other accused include Parvesh Kumar alias Mannu, Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Deepak Kumar Khajuria alias Deepu and Surinder Kumar, Sub Inspector of Hiranangar police station Anand Dutta and head constable Tilak Raj.

Crime Branch has further established that the FSL reports clearly indicate tampering of the attendance sheets of the accused Vishal Jangotra, a student of BSc Agriculture at Aakansha College Miranpur."In this way, it stands established that the accused Vishal Jangotra was not present in the examination center on 12th and 15 th of January 2018 and has resorted to manipulation of the attendance sheets and tried to create an alibi in order to save himself from the clutches of law. The report submitted by the handwriting expert forms part of the charge sheet. The presence of accused Vishal Jangotra at Rasana on crucial dates concerning the crime has otherwise also been established through legally admissible evidence", reads the charge sheet.