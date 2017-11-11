Kashmir shocker from Farooq Abdullah: PoK belongs to Pakistan, autonomy must for peace

In a shocking statement, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said that PoK belongs to Pakistan.

“The part which is with Pakistan belongs to Pakistan and this is India's part,” Abdullah was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Talking about future of peace in the Valley, the National Conference Chief said, “If they want peace, government will have to talk to Pakistan.”

He also said that India must accede to Kashmir's autonomy, “ the government (must) conclude that an autonomy will be given to us as well as them (PoK).”

Talking about accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India, Abdullah said, “a Pak minister very rightly said that you (India) forgets that the part which is yours was acquired by an Instrument of Accession. You forget Instrument of accession and say that the part is yours. If you talk about this being your part then remember the Instrument as well.”

Commenting on Centre-appointed interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma for Kashmir talks, Abullah said, “I can't comment much on that. He has held talks but talks alone is not the solution. This issue is between India and Pakistan. Indian government must also hold talks with Pakistan government because a part of Kashmir is also with them.”

Reacting on the remarks, Minister of State Jitendra Singh said, “When he was made the CM 40 years back he had stopped his demand for autonomy. When he is not in power now, he is speaking out such things in a bid to regain a little power. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir are much more intelligent than this.”