Kashmir now a 'war-zone' thanks to BJP-PDP Govt.- Congress

Responding to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti?s statement on bringing peace to Kashmir, the Congress Party on Sunday while blaming the former and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same, said the current coalition government has made the state like a ?war-zone?.

?Two people are responsible for Kashmir?s situation: Mehbooba Mufti and Prime Minister Modi. After the BJP-PDP government was formed, Kashmir is turning into a war-zone,? Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Mufti, while addressing the lawmakers in the state assembly, re-iterated her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed?s stance and said "neither guns nor the Army" can bring peace to troubled Kashmir.

"Our soldiers are being martyred (in Jammu and Kashmir). Neither guns nor the Army can bring peace to troubled Kashmir," said Mufti.

Supporting this view, Congress leader Meem Afzal asserted that the Government must address this issue immediately.

Chief Minister Mufti?s comment comes in the wake of a recent terrorist attack in Anantnag that claimed the lives of six policemen.

The incident took place on Friday in Anantnag's Thajiwara Achabal area when the policemen were on a routine round in their jeep.

During the attack some policemen also sustained serious bullet injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

As per reports, Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the attack.

