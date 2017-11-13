Kashmir: Govt bans burning of leaves to ensure a smog-free winter

The J&K government has taken a cue from Delhi, and the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has laid down guidelines

Seemingly taking a cue from the Delhi smog, Jammu and Kashmir government has banned the bonfire of dry golden leaves and twigs to prevent the air pollution and ensure a smog-free winter in the valley.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has issued directions to its field staff to implement the orders on the ground so that people do not resort to bonfire of dry golden leaves and twigs this fall.

Kashmir is looking stunningly beautiful with dry leaves of Chinars creating a golden carpet on the ground. Sweet aroma of the dry leaves and gentle breeze are making Kashmir truly a romantic paradise this autumn.

Traditionally people used to burn the leaves and create a bonfire as a recreation at the onset of winter. Others used to burn the leaves to make charcoal for Kangris (Kashmiri fire pots). However the recreation is coming with a cost as it severely pollutes the air during the winter.

"For the last 30 to 40 years people are shifting from agriculture to horticulture. We had 12000 hectares of land under horticulture in fifties in Kashmir. We have now 2.20 lakh hectares of land under horticulture. This time people prune the trees (in orchards) and then they burn (the twigs and leaves) which affect the air quality”, said Professor Shakil Ahmad Ramshoo, head department of Earth Sciences at University of Kashmir.

For the last one week Kashmir has seen an increased particulate matter level which is also the reason for the government to ban the burning of leaves and twigs. . “Our particulate matter last week was hovering around 280 µg/m3 against the national permissible limit of 60 µg/m3”, said Professor Ramshoo.

Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Riyaz Ahmad Wani said the burning of leaves increases the content of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide in the air and therefore it has been banned.

“We have to start somewhere to bring about behavioral changes among the people. The ban is intended to cutting down the pollution level in the environment”, Wani said.