Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Pulwama, several terrorists believed to be hiding

Wed, 24 May 2017-12:25am , Agencies

The gun battle between security forces and militants is on

An encounter broke out late Tuesday between security forces and militants in Hakripora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, an army official said.

The militants opened firing during the operation, prompting retaliation from the forces which triggered the gun battle, he said.

The encounter is in progress and further details are awaited, the official said.

Earlier in the day, clashes broke out between students and security forces in the region.

The students of Government Higher Secondary School Pulwama earlier in the day staged a protest at Main Chowk demanding release of their school mates.

At least 20 students were arrested during a raid on Monday night, the protesters alleged.

The protesting students also set ablaze a bike and pelted stones at the security force and their vehicles.

 
