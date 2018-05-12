Karnataka poll: JD(S) CM candidate Kumaraswamy meets Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswami

Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) which is likely to hold the key if voters of Karnataka throw up a hung assembly in the state. According to experts, HD Kumaraswamy--JD(S) chief ministerial candidate--may go with the party willing to support him to form a government if such a situation arises.

Amidst the voting for the Karnataka Assembly, Kumaraswamy, met Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswami of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Jayanagar on Saturday.

Like Siddaramaiah, the former Karnataka chief minister is contesting from two constituencies - Ramanagara and Channapatna.In Ramanagaram, which is a predominant JD(S) seat, Kumaraswamy won in both the 2008 and 2013 elections.

The JD-S is looking to establish itself once again in Karnataka politics and is expected to give a tough fight to both the BJP and the Congress party.A total of 2,654 candidates are in the fray and 4.96-crore electorate, including 2.44 crore women, will cast their votes. Over 15 lakh people are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

Tight security is in place to ensure smooth and peaceful polling that is underway across the 222 seats out of 224 assembly constituencies.

