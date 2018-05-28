Karnataka : Even as Cong-JD(S) battle for key portfolios, CM Kumaraswamy says he is at 'mercy of Congress'

Amid ongoing tussle between Janata Dal (S) and Congress combine over distribution of portfolios, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has courted a controversy saying he is at the 'mercy' of Congress and not the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka.'

The Chief Minister on Monday again reiterated his remarks when questioned about the portfolios.

"I met several Congress leaders. We discussed several issues including Common Minimum Programme (CMP). I am responsible for the development of the state, but I am at the mercy of Congress. I have to take permission from Congress leaders, without their permission I can't do anything, they have given me support," he said. However, he claimed that all things will go smoothly.

According to reports, Congress party is demanding key portfolios like Home Ministry, Finance, Rural development among others.

A senior Congress leader said that party chief Rahul Gandhi is available on the phone if matter escalates. "Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are in discussions and they will leave Delhi tomorrow."

On Sunday, Kumaraswamy reiterated that farm loan waiver was his priority as he had promised and he would resign if he failed to fulfill it. He said that he has certain compulsions as a politician. However, he has absolute clarity on the issue of farm loan waivers.

Slamming BJP and other farmers' leaders, he said there was no need for any farmers' association to pressurise him (on farm loan waiver).

"I am one step ahead of you to work for the farmers. You need not have to ask me for my resignation over farm loan waiver. If I fail to do that then I myself will resign from the post. Farm loan waiver is my priority. Can't you wait for a week? Even the cabinet has not been formed yet," he added.