Karnataka Election 2018: Both Siddaramaiah and Yeddyurappa exhibit confidence; exit polls predict hung assembly

As polling for the Karnataka assembly drew to a close today, Chief Ministerial aspirants of both national parties, Congress and the BJP, thanked people for participating in the election process and expressed hope about public support in their favour.

"Dear People of Karnataka, Thank you for exercising your franchise today.I thank all the officers & staff connected with conducting the Election for their hard work & sincerity.

And finally, to all the workers of the Congress party - I am indebted to you for all your efforts," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

"We have fought this election on the plank of our 5 year performance and our vision for the state. I am confident the people of Karnataka will bless us to continue serving them.#KarnatakaWithCongress" he said in another tweet.

The Congress, which has not announced its Chief Ministerial candidate, has maintained that Siddaramaiah is the face of the party during campaigning.Meanwhile, BJP state Chief and its chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa said his party is headed towards a landslide victory with the support of the people.

"Thank you Karnataka! Gratitude to the people of Karnataka for voting in large numbers today".

@BJP4Karnataka isheaded towards a landslide victory with all your blessings and support! #KarnatakaVotes4BJP #KarnatakaElections2018" Yeddyurappa said in a tweet.

Indicating a tight race between BJP and Congress, most exit polls for the Karnataka Assembly electionstoday forecast a hung assembly with JD(S) likely to play the kingmaker, but were divided on which of the two national parties would emerge as the largest in the House.

"I sincerely thank all the voters of Karnataka for coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise and ensuring that polling process was peaceful,' JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

The exit polls for the Karnataka Assembly elections today forecast a hung assembly but gave the saffron party an edge with a possibility of the JD(S) emerging as the kingmaker.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat and ABP-C Voter predicted that the BJP will emerge as the single largest party by bagging 104 and 104-116 seats respectively in the 224-member House.

The two news channels gave the incumbent Congress 78 and 83-94 seats and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) 37 and 20-29 seats respectively. Polling was held today in 222 constituencies following the countermanding of election for the Jayanagara seat due to the death of BJP candidate B N Vijaykumar, and deferment of voting for R R Nagar seat after a massive row erupted over a large number of voter ID cards being found in a Bengaluru apartment.

Any party or alliance will need the support of 112 MLAs to form the new government.India Today-Axis exit poll, however, put the Congress in a pole position and predicted its tally in the range of 106-118 seats while of the BJP between 79-92. It saw the JD(S) tally between 22-30 seats.

The Poll of Exit Polls on NDTV forecast 97, 90 and 31 seats for the BJP, the Congress and the JD(S) respectively.

Times Now-VMR predicted that the BJP will win 94 seats while the Congress will bag 97 and the JD)S) 28.

However, Times Now-Chanakya forecast a majority for the BJP with 120 seats and gave the Congress and the JD(S) 73 and 26 seats respectively.

The Congress had won 122 seats in the 2013 state Assembly polls following a split in the BJP, which was reduced to 40 seats while the JD(S) also got 40 seats.

Both the BJP and the Congress ran a high-decibel campaign in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the saffron charge with 21 rallies while Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led their bid to ensure that it defies anti-incumbency to retain power.

The BJP has declared B S Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate.