Karnataka CM announces compensation for Deepak Rao's kin, BJP MPs meet Rajnath for NIA probe into killings

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation of family of Deepak Rao, who was hacked to death yesterday. He also asked the law enforcement authorities to probe properly so that the culprits get harsh punishment. Karnataka CM's announcement comes even as the BJP raised its pitch over series of political deaths in the state.

Concerned over the killing of a Hindu activist in Karnataka, a delegation of BJP MPs today met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to seek a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the case and other such violent deaths in the state.

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, who led the delegation, said Deepak Rao, hacked to death in the Dakshina Kannada district yesterday, was the 21st person to be killed in Karnataka in recent times.She alleged the involvement of the radical Islamic outfit, the Popular Front of India (PFI), in most of the killings. "This is the 21st murder in Karnataka. Of these, 12 were committed by 'jihadis'. The organisation is active in Karnataka because the state government is supporting it," Karandlaje alleged.

The MPs' delegation requested the Union home minister to intervene in the matter and ensure a probe by the NIA into all the recent murder cases, she said. "It should be linked to national security and terrorist issues. The cases should be probed by the NIA," Karandlaje told reporters after the meeting.

Siddaramaiah on other hand, tried to calm tempers on Twitter. In a series of tweets, he urged for calm and asked police to speedily probe the death. He also announced compensation for the VHP worker's family.

I condemn the dastardly act of murdering young Deepak Rao, and offer my deepest condolences to the family for their loss. While we know the loss is irreparable, we have announced Rs 10 lakhs as compensation to the family. We share in their grief. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 4, 2018

I compliment the Mangalore City Police for swiftly arresting the culprits. Have also asked the Mangalore Police Commissioner to ensure fair investigation so that the culprits of Deepak Rao, are punished to the fullest extent of law. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 4, 2018

My sincere appeal to the citizens of Dakshina Kannada not to be swayed by mischievous propaganda by forces that seek to divide our society on communal lines. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 4, 2018

Tension prevailed at Katipalla when the body of Deepak Rao was taken to his home by the police without allowing a funeral procession planned by his family and various right- wing groups. The Dakshina Kannada district administration later allowed the procession to be taken out from his house to the cremation ground, accepting the bereaved family's demand.

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil and city police commissioner T R Suresh succeeded in convincing the family and activists of various Hindu organisations not to insist on the state home minister's presence before the body could be taken home. The 28-year-old Rao, who was associated with the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, was killed by a four-member gang yesterday. They were arrested within hours after the attack.

With PTI inputs