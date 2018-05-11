Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Identify your voting constituency, check if your name is present and other FAQs

On the eve of the Karnataka elections, it’s only natural to know whether you can go out and exercise your vote, instead of travelling a few kilometres only to know that your name isn’t in the voter list.

Many voters – both first time and voters returning – have a way to check their voter id and see where they can come and vote.

Here’s what you do

As an elector, it is important that your check if your name has been included in the electoral roll of the constituency where you reside or not. You can do so by either visiting the chief election commissioner’s office of your area or here: http://ceokarnatakatemp.kar.nic.in/ceo1/SearchHome_New.aspx

How do I identify my constituency?

To know your assembly constituency polling station address and other details, you can SMS your electoral photo ID card number to 9731979899 in the following format: KAEPIC <“space”> ID CARD NO. Eg: KAEPIC XVY1509205.

Can I vote without voter id?

In the absence of a voter card, you can cast your vote by producing either of the documents: Passport, Driving License, Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt PSUs/Public Limited Companies, Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, MNREGA Job Card, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour Pension document with photograph, Authenticated Photo Voter Slip issued by the election machinery, Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, Aadhaar Card.

On Thursday, the campaigning by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) was electric in content and delivery, ranging from mud-slinging of rival opponents to religion. The run-up to the elections saw top ministers and leaders from every party, attempting to woo voters across the state with their signature campaigning styles. Till the very last minute, the BJP consistently sought to expose the Congress for allegedly resorting to foul means to win the elections. On Thursday, hours before the curtains came down on campaigning, key leaders, Rahul Gandhi. Piyush Goyal and Amit Shah addressed separate press conferences during which they highlighted key aspects and focus areas of each party's campaign that lasted close to two months.