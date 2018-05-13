Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Exit polls put BJP ahead, hint at hung Assembly

The high-stakes Karnataka poll battle that can be counted among the most bitterly fought ones in India’s political history, may be headed for a cliffhanger as exit polls predicted mixed results, with the odd swinging in BJP’s favour.

On Saturday, Karnataka recorded 70% voter turnout, at the end of a poll campaign which saw PM Narendra Modi address around 20 rallies and Congress president Rahul Gandhi more than 15. The former, looking for a gateway to southern India and an addition to its kitty of 20 states, and the latter striving to retain one of the only two big states it is in power, besides Punjab.

The exit poll predictions have given the BJP an edge over the Congress.

The highest number of seats predicted for the saffron outfit stood at 120, while those who believe the party wouldn’t make the cut gave it around 80 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress peaked at 108 seats, the minimum falling around 72-73 seats.

Interestingly, the exit polls have thrust former Chief Minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda to a crucial position, suggesting he will play the kingmaker in an expected hung Assembly.

Of the 224 constituencies across 30 districts, polling took place in 222 seats, with the BJP, Congress and JD(S) being the main contenders. The previous Assembly election in the state in 2013 had witnessed 71.4% polling, the Election Commission said.

“I want to congratulate the voters of Karnataka. Barring a few polling stations, voting has been completed at almost all,” senior deputy EC Umesh Sinha said, adding rural voters outnumbered their urban counterparts.

Polls were postponed in the Jayanagar Assembly seat in Bengaluru after the death of the BJP candidate and sitting MLA BN Vijaykumar; voting in Rajarajeswari Nagar has been postponed after more than 9,000 ‘fake’ voter ID cards were seized from an apartment. With 76% turnout, Ramanagara and Chikkaballapura constituencies recorded the highest polling; Bengaluru Urban, stayed true to its reputation of staying home on voting day and recorded the lowest polling of 48%.

(With agency inputs)