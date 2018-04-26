Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Congress manifesto to woo in 'digital space'

The Congress manifesto will have "something in the digital space" for voters in Karnataka, which is likely to be similar to the freebies that parties in Tamil Nadu routinely give out to voters, a Congress leader said. The party will release its manifesto on Friday, and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Mangalore to unveil it on the last day of his two-day tour.

Before he unveils the manifesto, Gandhi will visit voters in Bantwal district and the Dharamsthala Manjunatheshwara temple in the morning.

Sources from the Congress said that the manifesto will also have something for everyone in the family. "It has been designed in such a way that every family in the state will get one or the other benefit," a party leader said. "Apart from that, we have stuck to what can be delivered."

The manifesto will also have a detailed three-tier list, reaching out to address state, district and block level issues. In addition to that, there will be 34 manifestos, one for each of the state's 30 districts apart from the detailed three-tier list.

Gandhi had earlier stressed on a "people's manifesto" and this two-day visit will be his seventh visit to the state.

Party leaders said that the Congress's manifesto in the last elections has been fulfilled to a great extent. "Over 90 per cent of the manifesto has been fulfilled and that's a record within the party itself," said a senior party leader.

Apart from Bantwal, Dharamsthala and Mangalore, the Congress president will also travel to several parts of Uttara Kanada district, including Ankola, Kumta, Honawar and Bhatkal. He will spend the night at Murdeshwar.