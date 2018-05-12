Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: BJP claims victory as Election Commission postpones polls in 1 seat

Taking cognisance of huge seizure of voter ID cards, photo voter slips, and survey forms of voters from an apartment in Jalahalli area as “definite inference” to induce voters, the Election Commission on Friday postponed the polling in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency from May 12 to May 28.

The counting will take place on May 31.

The EC took the decision on the basis of the reports submitted by Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) Chandra Bhushan Kumar, who was sent to Bangalore on May 9 to inquire into the incident and the Chief Electoral Officer of Bangalore.

The DEC, the EC said, submitted that the available material including EPICs, and survey reports in large scale do suggest a design to induce the voters in a particular manner at the level of parties.

Besides the seizure of 9,564 electoral photo identity cards (EPIC), photo voters slips, and laptops, the DEC also mentioned specific cases of seizure of 5,018 T-shirts (with photo and name of candidate) and 23,395 half pants purportedly belonging to the Congress candidate.

“It can be inferred that the process of inducement is a planned strategy to vitiate the polls, started much before the date of notification, which is a serious cause of concern,” said the EC.

“Since, it is impossible for the electoral machinery to ensure distribution of cards to genuine cards holders in less than 24 hours left before the poll, it is necessary for the EC to take the extraordinary step (postponement),” the EC said.

The EC said, it is an electoral offence under various sections of IPC and Representation of People’s Act and is punishable with imprisonment extending up to one year and fine and can also lead to disqualification of the candidate for six years.

The EC has ordered the electoral authorities to make a detailed list of voters whose EPIC cards were collected illegally and ensure redistribution of them seven days before the date of poll.

The BJP, which had claimed to have discovered the ID cards, called the Commission’s order a “victory of democracy”. It said the police case filed against the Congress candidate and sitting legislator Munirathna, described as the Congress’ moneybag, would land the state’s ruling party “in a soup”.

The Congress had earlier described the attempt to link the election ID cards to its candidate as a conspiracy.

WHY THE EC MOVE

The EC move based on the discovery of 9,564 Election Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) from an apartment in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency

Also 5,018 T-shirts (with photo and name of candidate) and 23,395 half pants purportedly belonging to the Congress candidate were seized from the constituency.

TWEET VS TWEET

ON FAKE VOTER IDs

EC recovers more than 10000 fake Voter IDs, in #Karnataka from flat (RR Nagar, Apt No 115) owned by BJP leader Manjula Nanjamari and rented to other BJP leader Rakesh, who is managing elections for BJP.Priyanka Gandhi@WithPGV

Victory for Democracy! EC orders countermanding of RR Nagar polls after court ordered FIR against Congress candidate Muniratna Naidu for creating more than 10k fake voter ids. With Siddaramaiah’s money bag, Muniratna in the dock, Congress is in a big soup in Karnataka.BJP Karnataka@BJP4Karnataka

ON CORRUPTION

It’s a clear fight. Clean Politics vs Dirty Politics. Mafia vs People. With the BJP fielding the corrupt Reddy gang, we are trying a novel approach to fund our candidate. Support our candidate by making a contribution.Rahul Gandhi@RahulGandhi

Congress has read the writing on the wall. They know their reign of corruption and oppression is ending in Karnataka. That is why they are turning to unethical and anti-democratic ways to succeed. However, their attempts will be thwarted and the power of people will winAmit Shah@AmitShah

ON MANIFESTO

New Book Review! The BJP Manifesto, inspired by Modi, is a poorly crafted fantasy built around a weak plot, that has nothing unique to offer voters. If you’ve read the Congress Manifesto, don’t waste your time on this.Rahul Gandhi@RahulGandhi

Congratulations on reading your first book! Did you read that we have pledged to establish Applied Artificial Intelligence Research Institute in Kengeri? Your ‘artificial’ intelligence will help us to implement it when we form govt! A ZERO giving 1 rating anyway laughable!BJP Karnataka@BJP4Karnataka