Kamala Mills Fire: Mumbai Police announces Rs 1 lakh reward for info on '1Above' pub owners

Mumbai Police today announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to those providing information about the whereabouts of the owners of '1 Above' pub in the Kamala Mills Compound, where a massive fire last week killed 14 people.

The pub owners, Kripesh Mansukhlal Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, have been absconding ever since a fire claimed 14 lives and injured over 30 others on December 29.

The reward has been announced by the NM Joshi Marg police station where an offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under sections 304, 337, 338, 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three following the incident.

An official said that police teams were trying to track the three and a lookout notice had also been issued.

On Monday, the police arrested two persons - Kevin Bawa and Libson Lopez - who worked as managers at '1Above' pub.

Two relatives of Sanghavi brothers were also arrested on Sunday for sheltering them but were later granted bail.

The massive fire had broken out from the '1Above' rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The adjoining Mojo's Bistro pub was also gutted in the fire.

On Sunday, police recorded the statement of Ramesh Govani, the owner of Kamala Mills Compound. The statement of Yug Pathak, son of a retired IPS officer and owner of Mojo's Bistro, was also recorded.

(With PTI inputs)