Kamal Hassan controversy: Those talking of Hindu terrorism are 'anti-nationals', says Yogi Adityanath

Everyone has a right to follow their own cult or religion but above them is the nation and one cannot betray nation by raising their heads in the name of intolerance and Hindu terrorism, says UP CM.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday branded individuals talking about intolerance and Hindu terrorism as ‘anti-nationals’, in an oblique reference to actor Kamal Hassan's comments. He said that they are surviving on hand-out of foreigners who coined these words.

“Those who market their intellectual wisdom for making money talk about intolerance in the country and those who talk about Hindu terrorism are surviving on hand-out of foreigners. They are anti-nationals and people of this country will never forgive them,” he said while participating in a debate in Lucknow on Sunday.

“Sanatan dharm is the only religion in India. Rest are followers of different cults and beliefs. There is nothing called secularism in the country. It is the biggest lie in Independent India. Everyone has a right to follow their own cult or religion but above them is the nation and one cannot betray nation by raising their heads in the name of intolerance and Hindu terrorism,” said Yogi Adityanth.

“Hinduism is a culture and way of living. This Hindu country has given shelter to Muslims, Zoroastrians, Christians, Jews and so many others. India has given tolerance to the world and we respect all religions. But it does not mean we will allow anyone to call Hindus terrorists,” he said in an obvious reference to ongoing controversy over Kamal Hassan’s statement.

He said that one cannot impose their religious practices on others. “A Brahmin would remain a Brahmin even if he does not wear vermilion and ponytail,” he pointed.

The Chief Minister said that Hinduism teaches religious tolerance but it does not mean that we will remain mute spectator to attack by others demolishing our religious beliefs. “Lord Ram and Lord Krishna did not want war but they took up weapons to kill demons. We are not cowards and we will also give befitting replies to such demons. Politics and religion are synonym to each other,” he pointed.

“These days people talk about saffron colour. Can they change the colour of sun rays and fire? Art and culture are the soul of development. My government has started this with recreating Treta Yuga Diwali in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh will soon emerge as the most progressive state in the country,” declared Adityanath. Earlier, speaking at a VHP Function, the Chief Minister reiterated that anyone committing crime against cows will be punished and go to jail. “Our government is committed to cow protection. We will take stringent measures to protect cows,” he said.