Kamal Haasan will soon float political party

Popular actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday announced that he would launch a political party soon, putting an end to speculation over his political ambitions.

"The launch of the political party will happen in a calm manner and launch of a mobile app on November 7 is the first step," the actor announced at a function to mark the 39th anniversary of his welfare association at Kelambakkam near Chennai.

Haasan said his fans would contribute funds for the party and the app will facilitate keeping proper accounts of funds collected.

According to the actor, there is no shame in stretching out one's hands for welfare of the people and if only the rich pay their taxes properly, the country would be on the right path. "I will not deposit the funds in Swiss banks. Instead, I will try to bring back our money lodged in the Swiss banks," Haasan said.

The actor also hit back at detractors who had issued death threats to him over his comments on terrorism spreading its wings into Hindu right-wing groups.

He said jail or murder is the fate meant for those who speak out against the present establishment. "If we question them, they call us anti-nationals and want us jailed. Now, since there is no space in jails, they want to shoot us and kill us," he said. "Terrorism is different from extremism. I don't preach my ideology to others. I am a rationalist," he added.