Kamal Haasan declares names of office-bearers

Five months after launching his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday announced new office bearers after dissolving the core committee that was formed on the day of party launch in February this year.

MNM's core committee, comprising 16 members, has been dissolved and an Executive Council was formed with the same set of members.

Kamal was greeted by enthusiastic supporters when he hoisted the party flag at his Alwarpet office in the city for the first time; thus marking the registration of party with the Election Commission of India.

Party president Kamal announced that Professor Ku Gnanasambanthan will be the vice-president of the party while Agriculturist Arunachalam will hold the post of general secretary. Director Suresh will helm the post of the party treasurer.

Kamal's announcement of new office bearers comes amid criticism over his laid-back approach towards building the party from grass root. "We have started from the bottom and we will go further down and connect with the cadres.

Criticism is criticism, Makkal Needhi Maiam is interested in the people and it will start with the people," the actor said. Sources said that the actor would announce district level office bearers very soon.

In contrast, superstar Rajinikanth has revamped his fans association into Rajini Makkal Mandram by appointing office bearers to the district and the block level after announcing his decision to enter politics on December 31 last year.