Kalyan-Dombivli-Taloja metro under consideration: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said that proposal of a circular metro loop along Kalyan-Dombivli-Taloja route was under consideration.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had been asked to carry out a feasibility survey for it, the CM said, speaking at the inauguration of a flyover at Mankoli junction here.

Fadnavis also said that development of metro network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) would be a boon for the environment, as there would be a huge reduction in carbon emissions caused by vehicles.

He asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to ensure that all the ongoing projects in MMR are completed within the next two and a half years.

The Chief Minister directed the MMRDA commissioner UPS Madan to opt for outsourcing of manpower and appoint project management consultants whenever required.

Within the next two years, work of 200-km metro network would be undertaken in the MMR, Fadnavis said.

The neighbouring town of Bhiwandi was being developed as a logistics hub, which will provide employment to around 10 lakh people, the CM claimed.

Tenders for infrastructural work of nearly Rs 985 crore in Bhiwandi would be floated soon, he said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)