Kalwa hospital doctor booked for sexually harassing colleague

A doctor posted at the civic-run hospital in Kalwa near here was booked today for allegedly sexually harassing his junior colleague, police said.

The woman doctor stated in her complaint that she has been facing the sexual harassment since 2014, according to police.

The woman and the accused are also attached to a medical college as professors.

A case was against against the senior doctor under various sections of the IPC for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, said police inspector M M Bhagwan.

No arrest has been made so far.

As per the complaint, the male doctor used to show her objectionable pictures on his mobile phone and even stalked her in the past, the police inspector said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)