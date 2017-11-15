Kailash Satyarthi to donate KBC winnings to combat child sex abuse, trafficking

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Tuesday announced that the money he won at his appearance of Kaun Banega Crorepati will go into the making of a fund to combat child sex abuse and trafficking.

The ‘Surakshit Bachpan Fund’ will be formed from the Rs 50 lakh Satyarthi and his wife Sumedha Kailash won while at the show last week.

A release from Satyarthi’s office said that he has pledged his winnings from the show to create a fund to provide legal, financial and medical assistance to the victims (and their families) of child sexual abuse, trafficking and other forms of violence against children. The prize money of Rs 50 lakh will form the seed capital of “Surakshit Bachpan Fund” under the aegis of the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation.

Satyarthi said that the fund will be sustained through the efforts and support of citizens, parliamentarians, judiciary and influencers across the country who have pledged their support to ensure the creation of an India that is safe and secure for children. The fund will be managed under the Kailash Satyarthi Foundation.

“The lack of medical, rehabilitation, educational, vocational and legal structure and aide for victims and survivors of child sexual assault and their families continues to be the biggest roadblock in making India safe from child sex abuse. The assistance that the creation of this fund will provide to overcoming this roadblock will be invaluable at a time where there is an increasing number of cases being reported, with children often from the most poor and vulnerable sections of the society,” said a rep from KSA.