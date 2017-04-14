K'taka Police bust cricket betting racket in Hubli, one arrested

The Karnataka Police on Friday bust a cricket betting racket in Hubli and arrested one accused in this regard.

The accused, Raghvendra Kabade has been arrested for his involvement in cricket betting during IPL match held yesterday.

The police also seized TV, mobile and cash from the accused.

Police Commissioner Pandurang Rane said on tip of information CCB Inspector Shivprakash Naik and his team conducted raid during match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings Eleven Punjab.

A case has been registered in this regard.

