K’taka cops detain Yeddy, foil ‘Mangaluru Chalo’ rally

The Mangaluru police on Thursday prevented ‘Mangalore Chalo bike rally’, after detaining BJP Karnataka unit president BS Yeddyurappa and other senior party leaders, as they attempted to march towards the office of the District Collector. Hundreds of BJP workers converged in the city to hold a mega motorbike rally that the police had denied permission for.

The BJP is protesting against the murder of 12 workers in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.

Ahead of the public meeting, security had been beefed up in the city and police were checking the motorbikes entering the city by putting up barricades at main entry points from highways and prominent junctions. Traffic was affected as a result, sources said.

Though the BJP has been permitted to hold a public meeting at Nehru Maidan close to the Deputy Commissioner’s office between 11 am and 2 pm, some BJP workers had gathered in a circle from where they intend to take out a padayatra and motor bike rally. They said they would take out a rally for about 1.5 km from Ambedkar Circle and threatened to lay siege to the DC’s office.

The rally was organised following the call given by BJP national president Amit Shah to intensify protests against the Congress government in the state. The main demand is a ban on the Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) and the People’s Front of India (PFI).