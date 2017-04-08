Just because BJP supports Gau rakshaks, doesn't mean it's behind Alwar incident Swamy

A day after the Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre and state against cow vigilantism following the Alwar incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday stated that just because they support cow protection doesn?t prove their involvement in the matter.

?It is important to find out if there is any kind of conspiracy because at the end of the day BJP has to bear the consequences. Just because we support Gau rakshak that don?t mean we are behind that, fraud people will take our name. It is therefore important to investigate this issue,? BJP leader Subramanian Swamy told ANI.

He said that there are number of people in this country who take law into their own hands, which is not correct and the government should take some strict action against them.

?We don?t want anyone to take law in their hands. Few people put these kinds of allegations against us saying that this kind of things is done by Hindus. There are good as well as bad people in Hindus also. We have found out those bad people and Rajasthan Government has caught those people,? he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court sought responses from the central government and six state governments, including Rajasthan, against cow vigilantism and on appropriate action against such groups.

A bench led by Justice Dipak Misra deemed it proper to seek a formal response from the governments after the recent killing of Muslim man by cow vigilantes in Alwar, Rajasthan last week.

The incident happened on April 1 after gau rakshaks affiliated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal stopped their vehicle on NH 8, alleging that they were illegally transporting cows.

An FIR has been registered and investigation is currently underway in this regard.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)