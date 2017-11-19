Just another Whatsapp uncle: Twitter can't keep calm over Shashi Tharoor making a Manushi Chhillar-demonetization joke

Twitter had a lot to say about Shashi Tharoor's joke.

India's Manushi Chhillar won the coveted Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event in China, bringing to an end the country's dry spell of 17 years at the top pageant contest.

The 20-year-old from Haryana, who is a medical student, edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico.

Chhillar was presented the crown by Stephanie Del Valle, the last year's Miss World winner from Puerto Rico at the event in Sanya City Arena in China which was televised live globally.

While a lot of individuals made the usual demonetization-Chhillar (colloquial word for loose change) joke, Twitterati were aghast when the normally dignified also made the Whatsapp level joke.

He wrote on Twitter: “What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!”

Tharoor later apologised and said he was just attempting a bilingual pun. He wrote: “Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill!”

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Such a cheap comment! You dont respect the nation its OK, but atleast dont disrespect the victory of a lady. You are on earth just to criticize people that too with illogical comments. Come on Shashi you really need to grow up. Rather a shame then a national politician. https://t.co/j4lN8tLNhP — Deval (@deval_g) November 19, 2017

You should be ashamed of making fun of a girl's second name that too who has brought accolades to India https://t.co/wlrZThQomu — Keep Smiling (@upma23) November 19, 2017

RT If You Feel Rahul Gandhi & Shashi Tharoor Have Switched Their Twitter Accounts. https://t.co/kVSFYy1SBS — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 19, 2017

Is that supposed to be funny?https://t.co/EzEYvmOAKV — Smriti Kak (@smritikak) November 19, 2017

Dear @ManushiChhillar I'm sorry on behalf of him. Such a disrespectful comment from Congress MP !! https://t.co/Yr5c9xhfSv — Vishal Surywanshi (@vsurywanshi87) November 19, 2017

First @ShashiTharoor insulted entire Rajput Community and now he is mocking all Haryanvis. Looks like Shampoo Boy wants to ensure Congress Mukt Rajasthan & Haryana at any cost https://t.co/VZ3PeDzIaV — Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) November 19, 2017

UPA is now UWA. United WhatsApp. https://t.co/WkiUcacnyy — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 19, 2017

Deep down under that posh poshness he's just another a Whatsapp uncle. https://t.co/wwjbjE4ZTL — Anamika (@NameFieldmt) November 19, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chhillar, and praised her for making the country proud. “Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah tweeted, “Heartiest Congratulations to the Indian daughter Manushi Chhillar for conquering the world and making India proud on being crowned as #MissWorld2017.”

Minutes after the results were announced, the Chief Minister of Chhillar’s home-state Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, took to Twitter and said, “Congratulations to Manishi Chillar, daughter of Haryana, on becoming Miss World 2017.”

Haryana Minister Vipul Goel also expressed pride over her victory. “Haryana girls making India proud around the world. Many congratulations to @ManushiChhillar for becoming 6th Indian to win Miss World 2017. We all are proud of you.

"Congratulations to Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar on her achievement. Our young achievers make us proud. India's future lies in the indomitable spirit & excellence of our youth," Gandhi tweeted.

Aishwarya Rai had bagged the title in 1994, followed by Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999 and Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

Chhillar is the sixth Indian to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966.

With inputs from PTI