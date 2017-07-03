JuD?s-charity-wing-sets-up-donation-camps-in-Pok-in-name-of-jihad

The Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), a welfare wing of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed?s Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), recently organised donation camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in the name of jihad.

The banners at the camp bore pictures of Saeed and said, ?Oppressed Kashmiris are seeking your help?.

This is not the first time that the terror outfit has organised such camps in Pakistan to collect money in the name of helping Kashmiris.

Earlier in August, there were reports that the JuD established camps across Pakistan to collect donations and sacrificial animals in the name of helping Kashmiris in India.

Both JuD and FIF are on Pakistan?s watch list and earlier in January this year, the provincial government of Punjab put Saeed and four of his aides under house arrest for their alleged involvement in activities prejudicial to peace and security.

Saeed is wanted by India and the United States for his alleged role in masterminding the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai that claimed 166 lives. He even carries a bounty of 10 million USD (approx. Rs 66 crore) on his head for his role in the attack.

Pakistan claims to have banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), but following the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2002, it re-emerged as Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD). The United States has designated the JuD as a front for the LeT.

