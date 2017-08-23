Judgement not a setback: AIMPLB

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which opposed the ban on triple talaq in the apex court, described the verdict as its victory, saying that it "accorded protection to the Muslim Personal Law." Soon after the judgment, its lawyer, Kapil Sibal, also said the verdict was welcome and not a setback.

A statement issued by the AIMPLB, an apex body of Muslim clergy, said it will meet in Bhopal on September 10 to analyse and take a broader view of the judgment and also to set the future course of action. The AIMPLB was happy that the court has said that personal laws cannot be tested by courts on the grounds of violation of fundamental rights.

"The majority (comprising Justices Kehar and Abdul Nazeer with Justice Kurian Joseph agreeing) has accorded personal laws the status of a fundamental right being protected under the right to practice religion as per Article 25. This is a huge victory for us as the judgment vindicates our stand and ensures the fundamental right of citizens of this country to freely profess and practice their religious faith/beliefs," the statement said.

According to the Board, the judgment has ensured non-interference by courts in matters of practices rooted in religious texts and belief systems of different communities. It said that as far as instant talaq, or the practice of talaq-e-biddat goes, the Board had already submitted to the court that the practice is not the best way of divorce.

"We had already informed the court about our stand for issuing instructions to the maulvis/qazis to incorporate conditions in the Nikahnama to provide marrying parties with the option to exclude the option of pronouncing three times talaq in one sitting, in case of divorce taking place," the statement said.