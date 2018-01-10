Journalists accompanying Mamata Banerjee on London trip caught stealing cutlery at official dinner

Journalists accompanying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her trip to London in November last year were caught stealing silverware at an official dinner in a city hotel, media reports have claimed.

One of the journalists was even fined £50 (around Rs 4,300) after he denied having stolen the cutlery despite being captured on the CCTV camera.

According to a report by Outlook, the security staff confronted the journalists accompanying Mamata after their act was caught on the CCTV camera. Embarrassed, they returned the silverware.

However, there was one senior journalist who insisted that he had not stolen anything, unaware that the security staff had seen him putting his stolen cutlery into a fellow journalist’s bag. He yielded after the hotel staff threatened to report him to the police. He was finally let off with a £50 fine.

The newspaper that he worked for confirmed the incident to the magazine saying "It's true."

The magazine did not name the journalists or the media houses they work for. The journalists included senior editors and reporters sent by their organisations on the overseas trip.

The date of the incident is not clear but Ms. Banerjee last visited London in November, 2017.

Also read Opposition cries foul as Mamata embarks on visit to UK

Prominent politicians, industrialists and journalists from both India and the United Kingdom were present at the dinner table when the incident took place.